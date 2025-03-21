What you need to know about your rights and how to claim a refund or compensation ✈️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire at a nearby substation has forced Heathrow to close, disrupting 1,300 flights

Passengers are entitled to a refund or re-routing under comparable conditions, regardless of the cause

But compensation is unlikely due to the fire likely being considered an ‘extraordinary circumstance’

Airlines must provide food, accommodation, and transport for affected passengers

Check your travel insurance policy for coverage on additional expenses like meals and accommodation

A fire at a nearby electrical substation has forced Heathrow Airport to close, disrupting more than 1,300 flights today (March 21).

The blaze at the North Hyde substation in west London caused widespread power outages, leaving thousands of homes without electricity and prompting the evacuation of over 100 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathrow, which depends on power from the substation, confirmed it was among the affected locations. Passengers are being warned to expect days of disruption, as many aircraft and flight crews are now out of position.

According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, the closure will impact over 1,350 flights - 679 arrivals and 678 departures - while 120 inbound flights were already in the air when the announcement was made.

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

As the UK’s busiest airport, Heathrow served more than 83.9 million passengers in 2024. But how likely is it that you may be entitled to a full refund on your flight if it was affected by the fire?

And how can travellers impacted by flight delays and the Heathrow Airport closure claim compensation if they believe they are entitled to it? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Am I entitled to compensation?

Under UK law, passengers are entitled to compensation - that is, extra payment provided in addition to a refund or rebooking - for flight cancellations if the airline is responsible and if the cancellation occurs with less than 14 days' notice.

But disruptions caused by 'extraordinary circumstances' - events beyond the airline's control, such as extreme weather or airport closures - do not qualify for compensation.

Unfortunately, the fire leading to Heathrow's closure is likely to be considered one of these extraordinary circumstances, making full refunds and compensation unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Am I entitled to a refund?

Regardless of the cause, airlines must offer passengers affected by cancellations a choice between their money back (and for any unused parts of your ticket, like a return), or alternative transportation at the earliest opportunity under comparable conditions.

This means that while compensation for the inconvenience caused by the Heathrow closure may not be available, you are entitled to a refund or re-routing.

“Comparable conditions” means you should be offered a seat in the same class as your original flight, and any alternative flights should ideally take you to your destination using a similar route, with minimal delays, as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you opt for a refund and are on a connecting flight, the airline must provide a return flight to your original departure point if you decide not to continue your journey.

Remember also that airlines must provide care and assistance during delays, so communicate with your airline to minimise the impact of the latest disruptions.

This “care and assistance” could include a reasonable amount of food and drink (provided as vouchers), a means to communicate (such as reimbursement for calls), and accommodation if you are re-routed, along with transportation to and from the accommodation.

For even more comprehensive information on your rights and the airline's obligations, see the UK Civil Aviation Authority's guidelines on cancellations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I claim a refund?

If you believe you are due a refund in the wake of the Heathrow fire, reach out to your airline as soon as possible to confirm the status of your flight and discuss rebooking or refund options.

Keep records of all communications with the airline, including dates, times, and the names of representatives you speak with.​

If you incur additional expenses due to the disruption (like meals or accommodation), keep all of your receipts. While airlines may not cover these costs in extraordinary circumstances, your travel insurance might.

Will my travel insurance cover me?

It could pay to check the insurance policy you’re travelling under, as it may offer coverage for expenses not covered by the airline, and many policies provide benefits for unforeseen events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These could include costs related to accommodation, meals, or alternative transportation. Every policy is different, so checking what you are covered for is well worth a few minutes of your time.

Have your travel plans been affected by the Heathrow closure? Share your experience in the comments below - let us know how you're handling the disruption and if you've managed to claim a refund or rebook your flight.