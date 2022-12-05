Edit Account-Sign Out
Hitch hits construction of new petrol station between Horsham and Crawley

A hitch has hit construction of a new BP petrol station between Horsham and Crawley.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 12:11pm

Work on the petrol station and new convenience store off the A264 at Faygate halted some weeks ago.

Planning permission for a 24-hour, four-pump BP station with seven electric car charging points was granted by Horsham District Council back in 2019.

Construction was underway but, according to people living nearby, suddenly stopped around 10 weeks ago.

A spokesperson for BP said: “This will be a new BP retail site. However, it is behind schedule due to reasons beyond BP’s control.

"At this point I am unable to comment on timeframes.”

