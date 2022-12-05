Work on the petrol station and new convenience store off the A264 at Faygate halted some weeks ago.
Planning permission for a 24-hour, four-pump BP station with seven electric car charging points was granted by Horsham District Council back in 2019.
Construction was underway but, according to people living nearby, suddenly stopped around 10 weeks ago.
Most Popular
A spokesperson for BP said: “This will be a new BP retail site. However, it is behind schedule due to reasons beyond BP’s control.
"At this point I am unable to comment on timeframes.”