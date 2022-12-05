A new store is opening in Horsham town centre.

Clothing retail company Weird Fish is opening in Swan Walk on the site of the former Jessops store.

Staff were unpacking stock on Saturday getting ready to open.

The store features both men’s and women’s clothing and brands itself ‘famous for fabrics’ saying it is ‘constantly search for interesting, innovative and different materials.’

Staff were unpacking on Saturday getting ready to open the new Weird Fish store in Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre

And, it states: “We now want to become ‘Famous for Sustainable Fabrics’. With sustainability driving advances in textiles and fibres, we’ve been hard at work over the last two years introducing an increasing number of sustainable fabrics to our range – some made from some very unlikely ingredients – not weird…just different.”

