A planning application by Aldi to demolish the former Curry’s building at Tanbridge Retail Park and replace it with a new supermarket is to be considered by Horsham District Council on November 1.

But planning officers are recommending that the application should be turned down. They say the new building would be ‘overly dominant’ because of its design and proximity to Worthing Road.

They also maintain that it would spoil the appearance of an ‘important gateway into Horsham town centre.’

How the new Horsham Aldi could look

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to the council, officers say: “The proposed building would not be an attractive feature in the street scene when viewed from Worthing Road.”

Concerns have also been expressed about the removal of trees and water neutrality issues.

However hundreds of letters of support for Aldi have been sent to the council by local residents. They say the store would increase consumer choice and provide local jobs.

Many are simply excited at the prospect. Among comments made to the council are: ‘Love the middle aisle’, ‘Very good shop’, ‘Won lots of awards’, ‘Will improve market town image.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the new Horsham Aldi could look

One resident summed up the feelings of many: “Very excited about the proposed arrival of Aldi in Horsham - it is by far the supermarket of choice for us due to its high quality low price range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aldi offers great value for money which is especially important when the cost of living at this time is rising so quickly. We currently travel over to Crawley for the service which is expensive and time-consuming.

“Customers service at Aldi is always good and click and collect during lockdown was a superior service to other supermarkets. We absolutely love Aldi and couldn't be happier that it's coming to Horsham. We hope to see building work commencing very soon.”