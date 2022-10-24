Three new stores open in Horsham town centre
Three new stores have opened in Horsham’s Swan Walk shopping centre.
The three are all Christmas Pop Up shops. They are Calendar Club, a shop selling a wide range of 2023 calendars, diaries and gifts; Pop Up Christmas, featuring Christmas decorations for the home, along with tree decorations: and VSMS – Virtual Shoppping Market Stalls – which enables small on-line businesses to sell a range of unique gifts in store during the peak Christmas season.
Swan Walk centre manager Gill Buchanan said: “All three have returned to Swan Walk after success in previous years and we are already getting great customer feedback.”