Three new stores open in Horsham town centre

Three new stores have opened in Horsham’s Swan Walk shopping centre.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 3:42pm

The three are all Christmas Pop Up shops. They are Calendar Club, a shop selling a wide range of 2023 calendars, diaries and gifts; Pop Up Christmas, featuring Christmas decorations for the home, along with tree decorations: and VSMS – Virtual Shoppping Market Stalls – which enables small on-line businesses to sell a range of unique gifts in store during the peak Christmas season.

VSMS in Swan Walk, Horsham, sells a range of unique gifts

Swan Walk centre manager Gill Buchanan said: “All three have returned to Swan Walk after success in previous years and we are already getting great customer feedback.”

Calendar Club has opened in Swan Walk, Horsham, selling a range of calendars, diaries and more
Horsham's Pop Up Christmas Shop in Swan Walk has all you will need to decorate your home and tree this Christmas