The new store, which will be located in the Martlets where DW Sports used to be, is due to open next Friday (March 25) and they want to champion Crawley artists and musicians.

Store manager Chris Greensted said: “We are keen to engage with the local Crawley community by stocking local musicians’ albums and providing a performance space in an initiative called “hmv live & local” (#hmvliveandlocal on social media).

“When hmv was purchased by Doug Putman in 2019, a key area for him was to champion local music and hosting events in-store, which is where hmv live & local began.”

Local musicians can find all the information they need to stock their albums in-store at the following link: https://store.hmv.com/content/Local

Chris added: “Anybody who wants to perform in-store can contact us via Instagram or Twitter and we’ll get in touch with them to arrange this. We’re aiming to host events weekly every Saturday.

“Musicians do not have to stock music with us in order to perform: not everyone has physical media to sell and the main focus of these events is platforming local talent.”

But it’s not just music they want - they are also on the lookout for local artwork for their store.

Artwork which was completed in other hmv shops recently as examples.

Chris said: “We would like local artists painting murals and featuring their artwork in-store.

“We’re keen to showcase local artists’ work and have begun to work with Manor Green Creative at Manor Green College, and plan to support Creative Crawley with their projects in the near future too.

“If any local artists would like to discuss featuring their work on our walls in the shop then they’re very welcome to contact us via Instagram or Twitter.”

