A Horsham hairdresser is among finalists in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:42 GMT
Horsham mobile hairdresser Lisa Ellis

Stylist Lisa Ellis has been shortlisted in the ‘mobile hairstylist of the year category.’

The awards’ mission is to support businesses of all sizes and to provide them with new opportunities in the hair and beauty world via social media.

It aims to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don't win.

Lisa will now be attending a glittering red carpet ceremony with celebrity guests and entertainment.