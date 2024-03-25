Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apache Menswear has traded from its base in The Bishopric for the past 30 years but is now moving to Partridge Green.

The store says it plans to relocate to the Huffwood Trading Estate at around the end of June.

In a statement to customers, shop bosses say: “You'll still be able to shop online with us or visit our brand new showroom in Partridge Green, only 15 minutes away.

"There is customer parking and you can book an appointment for private shopping, without the queues and crowds. Also a fully stocked beer fridge! You will still receive the same first class service and top menswear brands including Marc Darcy, House of Cavani, Fred Perry, Trojan, Gabicci and many more.

“We would like to take this chance to thank each and every one of you for all your support and custom over the past 30 years, it means the world and keeps us driving forward. We are not closing down but simply relocating as our business changes.

“The result is there is mostly current season stock and so we will be running some major deals on ranges that we don’t want to take with us.”

They urge people to keep an eye out on social media for up to date developments and special offers.