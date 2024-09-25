Brewery company Hall & Woodhouse is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to change the outside of The Stout House in Horsham’s Carfax.

The company is proposing to replace the pub’s front windows and redecorate the front of the historic pub which is within the town centre conservation area.

The property has been in use as a public house throughout the 20th century with Elizabeth Thornton recorded as a ‘beer house keeper’ there in the 1881 census.

Agents for Hall & Woodhouse – 2C Planning Consultants – say in a statement to the council say that the Stout House is a ‘non designated heritage asset’ that makes ‘a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area.’

But, they say, the pub’s modern shopfront ‘whilst traditional, is not in itself an important aspect of the heritage value of the building or the conservation area.’

The proposed changes to the building involve replacing two ground floor casement windows and redecorating the shopfront in ‘Dublin red.’

The agents say: “The proposed paint colour Dublin Red, whilst not predominant within the conservation area is synonymous with public houses and drinking establishments of its period.”

They say the Dublin red colour was used up until 1993 ‘and would be considered an enhancement over the hard masculine black used today.’

They add: “Lifting the colour will only enhance the building and provide a welcome impact to the Stout House.”

1 . The Old Stout House The building has been a pub since the 19th century Photo: Contributed

2 . The Old Stout House The pub pictured in the 1960s Photo: Contributed

3 . The Old Stout House How the pub looked in 1993 Photo: Contributed