A family is planning to convert a shipping container in their back garden into a residential annexe to their Sussex village house.

An application for retrospective planning permission for the conversion – at a property Henfield – is now being made to Horsham District Council.

Planning By Design, agents for applicant Zoe Nicholas, say that the shipping container is needed as extra space for an adult family member.

The shipping container would include a bathroom and a bedroom/office area. In a statement to the council, the agents say: “This adaptation is necessitated by the limited space and facilities in the main house, particularly the need for an additional bathroom and a dedicated workspace.”

They add: “It is important to note that there will be a dependence on the main dwelling for its provision of utilities and waste disposal; there will be functional reliance on the main dwelling for kitchen facilities; and the annexe will be used by a family member.”

They say that the container will be clad with UPVC boards that mimic the appearance of timber, “offering a blend of modernity and natural aesthetics. The roof will be covered with a felt material, designed with a slight slope towards the rear to facilitate rainwater collection, which will be used for garden maintenance.

"The concrete walls at the base of the structure will be faced with steel, which will be left to rust naturally, harmonising with the planned garden landscaping.”

The internal layout includes a bathroom measuring 7.2 sqm and a bedroom/office space of 19 sqm. The container “This development is essential to address the growing need for additional space in the household, particularly for a young adult who requires independence while still residing on the family property,” say the agents.

“The proposal has been designed with a strong focus on preserving and enhancing the residential amenity of both the occupants of the annexe and the neighbouring properties.

"The annexe will be situated in the rear garden of the existing property, ensuring minimal visual impact from the street and neighbouring properties.

“The design of the proposed residential annexe has been carefully considered to ensure it blends seamlessly with the existing character of the site and the surrounding area.”