The offer is being made at The Red Deer in Horsham’s Carfax. Children who dress up as their favourite book characters will get a free meal from the kids menu.

And any adults who join in the fun by also dressing as their beloved literary icons will also be rewarded with a free glass of fizz until 6pm.The offer is available until 6pm, where a free kids meal is provided when accompanied by an adult ordering two or more courses, including a main, from the à la carte menu.

The Red Deer in Horsham's Carfax is offering free kids meals this Thursday (March 7) to celebrate World Book Day

