Kids can eat for free at a Horsham pub this Thursday (March 7) to help celebrate World Book Day.
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:31 GMT
The offer is being made at The Red Deer in Horsham’s Carfax. Children who dress up as their favourite book characters will get a free meal from the kids menu.

And any adults who join in the fun by also dressing as their beloved literary icons will also be rewarded with a free glass of fizz until 6pm.The offer is available until 6pm, where a free kids meal is provided when accompanied by an adult ordering two or more courses, including a main, from the à la carte menu.

The Red Deer in Horsham's Carfax is offering free kids meals this Thursday (March 7) to celebrate World Book Day
As well as at The Red Deer, the offer will be available across all 22 Heartwood Inns. It comes on the heels of Heartwood Inns opening the doors to The White Horse in Dorking, its first pub with rooms with strong literary roots, having been known to have been frequented by Jane Austen and Charles Dickens.

