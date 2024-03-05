Horsham pub offers free kids meals to celebrate World Book Day
The offer is being made at The Red Deer in Horsham’s Carfax. Children who dress up as their favourite book characters will get a free meal from the kids menu.
And any adults who join in the fun by also dressing as their beloved literary icons will also be rewarded with a free glass of fizz until 6pm.The offer is available until 6pm, where a free kids meal is provided when accompanied by an adult ordering two or more courses, including a main, from the à la carte menu.
As well as at The Red Deer, the offer will be available across all 22 Heartwood Inns. It comes on the heels of Heartwood Inns opening the doors to The White Horse in Dorking, its first pub with rooms with strong literary roots, having been known to have been frequented by Jane Austen and Charles Dickens.