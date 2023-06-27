A Horsham pub is on the lookout for a new landlord.

Pub chain owners the Stonegate Group is seeking a new manager for The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey.

The pub underwent a multi-thousand-pound refurbishment earlier this year.

In a notice on its website, Stonegate says: “Our philosophy is about putting brilliant pubs back at the heart of local communities. We believe pubs play a vital role in the lives of their customers and we are committed to nurturing this.

The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, Horsham is seeking a new landlord

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our pub operators, supporting them as they practice their craft of running outstanding pubs. For us, they are our local heroes.

“We work with experienced industry professionals from all backgrounds including self-employed pub managers, management couples, general managers, publicans, and assistant managers. If this sounds like your sort of business venture, then we’d love to hear from you.”