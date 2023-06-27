NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Horsham pub on the lookout for a new landlord

A Horsham pub is on the lookout for a new landlord.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:56 BST

Pub chain owners the Stonegate Group is seeking a new manager for The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey.

The pub underwent a multi-thousand-pound refurbishment earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a notice on its website, Stonegate says: “Our philosophy is about putting brilliant pubs back at the heart of local communities. We believe pubs play a vital role in the lives of their customers and we are committed to nurturing this.

Most Popular
The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, Horsham is seeking a new landlordThe Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, Horsham is seeking a new landlord
The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, Horsham is seeking a new landlord

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our pub operators, supporting them as they practice their craft of running outstanding pubs. For us, they are our local heroes.

“We work with experienced industry professionals from all backgrounds including self-employed pub managers, management couples, general managers, publicans, and assistant managers. If this sounds like your sort of business venture, then we’d love to hear from you.”

Have you read? ‘Enough is enough’: Anger over plans to shut major Sussex road for second time

Horsham school wins major prize at education ‘Oscars’

The Stonegate Group was originally formed in 2010 with 333 pubs and is now the largest pub company in the UK.

Related topics:Stonegate GroupStonegateSussex