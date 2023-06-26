Southwater Infant Academy has been awarded the title of ‘School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing’ at the Tes Schools Awards, one of the biggest nights in the UK education calendar which was held on Friday at the Grosvenor House Hotel, on London’s Park Lane.

The awards, now in their 15th year, celebrate the commitment, quality and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK.

The judges were impressed by the Southwater school’s innovative approach to wellbeing and particularly how they manage to link the mental health and wellbeing of both staff and pupils in one unified approach.

Staff at Southwater Infant Academy receiving their prize at the Tes Schools Awards held at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Photo: Tes Schools Awards 2023

The school says that wellbeing and mental health policies are no longer separate, with the needs of staff and children linked. And, it says, it’s a strategy driven by the belief that pupils cannot be nurtured without similar levels of support being offered to staff.

Children, their families and staff are all entitled to support from a Family Link worker, and there is an emphasis on the need to support staff so that they can give their best for the children.

Initiatives include an annual day out of school for staff to practice a new or existing hobby and a termly staff meeting dedicated to wellbeing and training so that staff can spot the signs of mental ill health in children and adults.

The school says that staff now talk more, are more resilient, more optimistic and feel less stressed and anxious.

Awards judge Sinéad McBrearty said: “They’re doing a really good job of making the link between pupil wellbeing and staff wellbeing and evidencing how this impacts pupil outcomes.

"Pupil suspensions are down, attendance is up and the end-to-end job they’re doing is formidable.”

Southwater Infant Academy head Christine Cavallo said: “This award recognises all the amazing work that goes on at the school. Supporting each other is a common thread woven through the fabric of our school.”

