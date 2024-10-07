Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Horsham pub has gained world-wide recognition after winning a major award – thanks to its customers.

The King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric has scooped a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024 – putting it in the top 10 per cent of all pubs and restaurants for reviews on TripAdvisor – globally.

And it’s all thanks to great reviews of the pub by its customers.

Landlady Jodie Munday, in a message on social media, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon and just blown away that so many others love our little pub as much as we do.

The King's Arms in Horsham's Bishopric has won a TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2024

"Of course, we don’t do what we do for certificates or a label next to our name. But it does make us feel all warm and fuzzy receiving news like this!”

It is, in fact, the second time that the King’s Arms has received a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Award – it previously won in 2022.

And, in another accolade, it has also made it into CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2025.