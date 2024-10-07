Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Horsham leisure venue has announced a date for its closure.

The roller skating venue – The Rec Rink on the edge of Horsham Park – says its final open date will be Saturday November 2.

Its closure was initially revealed earlier this year when a company lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to convert the Rec Rink premises into a multi-use leisure complex.

The Rec Rink owners announced the closure ‘with a heavy heart’ and added a message to the public: “It goes without saying that we are desperately sad that the roller rink is losing its home and we will no longer be able to provide you with this unique space that so many have come to love like a second home.

Owners of the Rec Rink in Horsham have announced the venue's closing date

“So thank you. To each and everyone of you who have supported us, whether you have been coming since day one of the rink opening or if you only found us last week. You really have made it the friendly, fun and brilliant space that it is. And to the wonderful team of staff who always go above and beyond, particularly Nick & Abi, we have THE BEST team.”

They are planning a number of events during the October half term before staging ‘a big party’ on the final Saturday November 2.

Meanwhile, the owners are planning to open a Christmas ice skating rink at Camping World off Brighton Road, Horsham, from Friday November 15 to Sunday January 12.

Proposals have already been put forward to convert the current Rec Rink premises into a leisure complex with a tenpin bowling alley, games area, laser tag, karaoke and escape rooms.