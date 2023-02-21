Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham restaurant reopens with new look

A Horsham restaurant has reopened with a smart new look.

By Sarah Page
2 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:24am

Fast food restaurant Subway in Horsham’s Carfax has been closed for refurbishment but has now reopened its doors for business.

Subway is one of the world's largest restaurant brands with outlets serving freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of customers across more than 100 countries in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day.

Subway in Horsham's Carfax has reopened following refurbishment

Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Subway