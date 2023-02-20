A Horsham pub has become a ‘pub for everyone’ – including MP Jeremy Quin – following a multi-thousand-pound refurbishment.

The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, showed the MP around its premises after its £182,000 facelift. And he was full of praise for the new-look community pub.

A spokesperson for pub owners the Stonegate Group said: “The investment has given the Star a new look and feel and enhanced its sports offering with the installation of 10 HD TV screens, a pool table, and an illuminated darts board.”

Landlady Lyndsey Wilson said: “It was very nice to be able to welcome Jeremy and show him around our newly refurbished pub. He complimented its look and said what had been done during the investment made the Star look lovely.”

Horsham's The Star pub landlady Lyndsay Wilson with MP Jeremy Quin and Simon Williams.

As well as talking about the recent investment, Lyndsey was able to tell Mr Quin about the ways they involve the local community and have become a pub for everyone in the area.

The pub offers a range of regular entertainment for cusomers including Quiz Nights, Killer Pool, and DJ Nights. Lyndsey added: “Being a space for everyone in the local community is amazing, we have been able to create such wonderful relationships with our customers and it is great to see them regularly coming in for drinks and participating in the entertainment we have going on.

“Our customers are very supportive, and we love being able to give back to them. The Star’s investment has really enhanced the customer experience and made the space more welcoming. We look forward to welcoming more members of the local community into the pub and having a great time with everyone who visits.”

Jeremy Quin MP said: “I was very pleased to visit the Star and see all the enhancements that were made during its recent investment.“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Lyndsey and getting to hear more about how she and her team aim to make everyone feel welcomed and involved in what is very much a community pub.