Horsham restaurant scoops top culinary award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Family-run Indian restaurant Darchini in London Road, Horsham, has been named Sussex Restaurant of the Year in the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024.
The restaurant, which offers a blend of traditional and contemporary Indian dishes, was announced Sussex winner at a glittering ARTA ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
Darchini beat off strong competition from other Sussex restaurants to clinch the top regional title at the event which celebrates pan-Asian cuisine across the UK.
Restaurants in the competition are nominated by customers before a final result by a judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellence.
Initially, restaurants are judged collectively on their ‘Customer Nomination Score’ which includes quality of food, quality of service and value for money, and also on TripAdvisor Reviews, Google Reviews and Food Hygiene Ratings.
In a second phase, each shortlisted business is judged on its ‘Regional Cook-Off Score’ which includes the product's flavour, appearance, texture, aroma and hygiene and how these qualities come together as a whole.
ARTA founder and chief executive Mohammed Munim said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts.
Major business shake-up sees closure of Pulborough Harwoods site and changes in Chichester and Crawley
"These restaurants and takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post-Brexit.
“To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.