Horsham’s roller skating rink closed for the final time on Saturday – but is getting set to reopen soon as an ice-skating venue.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rec Rink – on the edge of Horsham Park off Albion Way – will reopen as an ice skating rink on November 15.

But the ice skating venue is only temporary during the festive period and it will close on January 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rec Rink’s closure was initially revealed earlier this year when a company lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to convert the roller skating premises into a multi-use leisure complex.

The Rec Rink in Horsham closed on Saturday but is set to reopen soon - temporarily - as an ice skating rink

Meanwhile, roller skating business owner Rebecca McDowell said she was determined to find a new site. She said back in February when the changes were first announced: “We have had huge support with people coming here from Brighton and all over the country. We really are a facility you can use from the age of four to 94.”