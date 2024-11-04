Horsham roller skating rink closes for final time

By Sarah Page
Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:08 BST
Horsham’s roller skating rink closed for the final time on Saturday – but is getting set to reopen soon as an ice-skating venue.

The Rec Rink – on the edge of Horsham Park off Albion Way – will reopen as an ice skating rink on November 15.

But the ice skating venue is only temporary during the festive period and it will close on January 5.

The Rec Rink’s closure was initially revealed earlier this year when a company lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to convert the roller skating premises into a multi-use leisure complex.

The Rec Rink in Horsham closed on Saturday but is set to reopen soon - temporarily - as an ice skating rink

Meanwhile, roller skating business owner Rebecca McDowell said she was determined to find a new site. She said back in February when the changes were first announced: “We have had huge support with people coming here from Brighton and all over the country. We really are a facility you can use from the age of four to 94.”

