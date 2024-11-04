Faye Louise, 39, had eight organs removed while undergoing ‘the mother of all surgery’ – but the former model and influencer had the least glamorous day of her life at the Red Lyon in Slinfold on Friday when she was ‘gunged’ with 15 litres of orange gloop.

The messy event marked one year since Faye’s surgery and was held in support of Stand Up to Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Faye first spoke out about her cancer diagnosis and treatment earlier this year. See ‘I started planning my funeral’

Faye, from Horsham, had been fit and well up until spring last year when she began to have pains and bloating which she put down to period problems – but she ended up being diagnosed with the very rare and potentially fatal pseudomyxoma peritonei – a tumour that causes a build-up of a jelly-like substance in the abdomen.

Now, after her gruelling treatment, Faye is grateful for the second chance she has been given and is back at work at Gatwick Airport.

Meanwhile, her ‘gunging’ event on Friday all proved worthwhile by raising £2,000 so far for Stand Up To Cancer.

“I can't believe I have reached a year already it's been a very rough road to navigate but to be here celebrating this milestone along with the SU2C campaign is just everything to me,” she said.

“I want to show people we can still live our lives and cancer doesn't always symbolise the end.”

1 . Stand Up To Cancer Former model Faye Louise had the most unglamorous day of her life on Friday when she was 'gunged' with orange gloop to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer Photo: Contributed

2 . Stand Up To Cancer Faye Louise gets 'gunged' at the Red Lyon pub in Slinfold Photo: Contributed

3 . Stand Up To Cancer The event marked one year since Faye Louise was diagnosed with a rare cancer and underwent massive surgery Photo: Contributed