Gobsmack Comics, Horsham’s one-stop shop for everything pop culture, officially opens its doors at its new store on Saturday (August 12) – and there is a chance for shoppers to meet Pikachu, Chewbacca and the Transformer Megatron, among others.
There will also be giveaways, special offers and a Street Fighter competition on an arcade machine with a chance to win Street Fighter 6 Collectors edition.
Almost seven years to the day since the shop first opened in Swan Walk Shopping Centre, the new store offers a wider range of products including comics, books, video games and consoles, table-top gaming, model kits, collectibles and toys.
Owner Drew Dewsall said: “If it’s pop culture related then Gobsmack is where to go.”
The new shop is opposite Sports Direct in unit 47 Swan Walk. Festivities for this Saturday’s official grand opening will kick off at 9am.