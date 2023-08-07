BREAKING
Horsham shop moves into new premises ... with giveaways and special offers

A Horsham town centre shop has moved into new premises.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

Gobsmack Comics, Horsham’s one-stop shop for everything pop culture, officially opens its doors at its new store on Saturday (August 12) – and there is a chance for shoppers to meet Pikachu, Chewbacca and the Transformer Megatron, among others.

There will also be giveaways, special offers and a Street Fighter competition on an arcade machine with a chance to win Street Fighter 6 Collectors edition.

Almost seven years to the day since the shop first opened in Swan Walk Shopping Centre, the new store offers a wider range of products including comics, books, video games and consoles, table-top gaming, model kits, collectibles and toys.

Inside the shop's new venue in Swan Walk shopping centreInside the shop's new venue in Swan Walk shopping centre
Owner Drew Dewsall said: “If it’s pop culture related then Gobsmack is where to go.”

The new shop is opposite Sports Direct in unit 47 Swan Walk. Festivities for this Saturday’s official grand opening will kick off at 9am.