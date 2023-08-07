Gobsmack Comics, Horsham’s one-stop shop for everything pop culture, officially opens its doors at its new store on Saturday (August 12) – and there is a chance for shoppers to meet Pikachu, Chewbacca and the Transformer Megatron, among others.

There will also be giveaways, special offers and a Street Fighter competition on an arcade machine with a chance to win Street Fighter 6 Collectors edition.

Almost seven years to the day since the shop first opened in Swan Walk Shopping Centre, the new store offers a wider range of products including comics, books, video games and consoles, table-top gaming, model kits, collectibles and toys.

Inside the shop's new venue in Swan Walk shopping centre

Owner Drew Dewsall said: “If it’s pop culture related then Gobsmack is where to go.”