A special ‘fun day’ was held at Morrisons’ new Horsham store this week to celebrate the shop’s opening and to raise money for a local charity.

The convenience store – in Springfield Road – gave out goodie bags and staged fun activites for customers while also raising funds for the charity Horsham Matters.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp was on hand to cut the ribbon at the launch of the festivities.

As well as groceries, household items and fresh fruit and vegetables, the store also includes an off-licence and Costa coffee station.