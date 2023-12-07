BREAKING

Horsham store launches special 'fun day' fundraiser

A special ‘fun day’ was held at Morrisons’ new Horsham store this week to celebrate the shop’s opening and to raise money for a local charity.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Dec 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The convenience store – in Springfield Road – gave out goodie bags and staged fun activites for customers while also raising funds for the charity Horsham Matters.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp was on hand to cut the ribbon at the launch of the festivities.

Have you read? Horsham chef tells of ‘terror’ at being on TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp cuts the ribbon at the launch of Morrisons' special fun day charity fundraiserHorsham District Council chairman David Skipp cuts the ribbon at the launch of Morrisons' special fun day charity fundraiser
Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp cuts the ribbon at the launch of Morrisons' special fun day charity fundraiser
Most Popular

Fears Sussex village is ‘fast becoming a deprived urban area’

‘Sadness’ as Sussex village gift shop and tearoom announces closure

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as groceries, household items and fresh fruit and vegetables, the store also includes an off-licence and Costa coffee station.

It first opened for business at the start of November on the site of the former Sussex Lighting premises after undergoing refurbishment.

Related topics:MorrisonsHorsham District CouncilSussex