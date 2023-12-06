A Horsham chef who has cooked his way to the finals of MasterChef:The Professionals has spoken of his ‘terror’ at taking part in the contest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-four-year-old Tom Hamblet – who is a sous chef at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel – said when he first got the call saying he had made it into the culinary competition: “I was absolutely terrified and almost dreading it. I didn’t believe I was good enough."

But, he said, he learned to have more trust in his abilities during the competition. “I’m so relieved to be in finals week. Now it’s at the point where win or lose, I can hold my head up high and appreciate how far I have come. Saying that – I’m going to give it my all and hopefully still be there at the very end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is being screened tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow on BBC One at 8pm.

Horsham chef Tom Hamblet tells of his 'terror' at entering MasterChef:The Professionals

Tom grew up in Horsham and still lives with his parents – both also chefs at South Lodge – and his brother Charlie and sister Beth. And he revealed that it was his dad and girlfriend Megan who had badgered him into first entering the cookery contest.

He first became interested in food when he started cooking dinner for his brother and sister when he was around 12 or 13 because his mum and dad were working late.

And, although his dad tried to convince him not to be a chef, “I started to take it very seriously,” said Tom. “I realised it could be something I was good at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finishing school he went straight into an apprenticeship, aged 17, at Westminster Kingsway College in London.

He credits his parents with influencing his interest in food and cooking from a young age. “My mum is an excellent baker as well as my dad being a chef, so I do think cooking is in my blood, and it’s nice that we can work so close by each other at South Lodge Hotel.”

And he credits fellow chef Matt Gillan – who also worked at South Lodge and won a previous round of MasterChef – as among chefs who have inspired him.

"During my time at Michelin restaurants, I really tried to soak in as much information as possible and learn from amazing chefs whose footsteps I hope to follow in,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love the jobs that take a lot of time and care. When you finish a good sauce or nail a perfect tuille, there is nothing more satisfying. I love using good quality ingredients and really making the flavours shine. Well-balanced dishes take a lot of skill and patience to get right, which I really enjoy.”

Meanwhile, he says, he’s still working at South Lodge “trying to learn and keep up delivering great standards. I’m still young, so feel like I’m working out my ambitions every day.