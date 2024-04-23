Horsham town centre bank closes temporarily
HSBC in West Street is expected to reopen on Friday May 17 after undergoing a refresh including internal building work.
HSBC local director Rob Clapham said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Horsham branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.
“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.
"We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at Swan Walk Shopping Centre in Horsham where we will be on hand to support customers. We will be there every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 10am until 4pm, from April 23 until May 9.
“Customers can also continue to use any of our branches with Crawley being the closest branch.”