Village pub between Horsham and Crawley reopens after £400,000 refurb

A village pub between Horsham and Crawley has reopened following a £400,000 refurbishment.
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:56 BST

The Black Swan at Pease Pottage has undergone a full internal and external refresh.

Independent family brewers Hall & Woodhouse say the refurbishment "complements the pub’s original features. Guests can expect to be welcomed by a vibrant, fresh colour scheme, new furniture, improved landscaping to the pub’s exterior, and a renovated bar area that enhances the cosy atmosphere.”

Two expansive outdoor terrace dining areas have also been created with heated umbrellas and a covered pergola so that it can be used all year round.

Hall & Woodhouse regional manager Ben Holden said: “We are committed to providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere at all of our pubs, creating spaces where both regulars and visiting guests feel at home.

"Our recent renovation at The Black Swan has delivered an updated look to this local favourite, while paying homage to its much-loved traditional features. This now puts the pub in good stead to be enjoyed by all the family for many years to come.”

And Black Swan general manager Tom Morris added: “We are really proud of our new look at The Black Swan and it has already been well received by locals.

"It is fantastic to see all generations coming together, whether it’s for a spot of lunch, or a leisurely drink on our new terrace. This is why we are passionate about reinvesting back into our local communities, to ensure our pubs keep meeting our guests’ needs.”

