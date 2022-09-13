Horsham town centre restaurant closes ... temporarily
A restaurant in Horsham town centre has closed temporarily.
The Burger Shop in Piries Place shut yesterday (Monday) and will remain closed for two weeks.
Bosses say that the closure is necessary for staff training.
But they say the restaurant’s click and collect and Deliveroo services will be maintained.
The restaurant has posted a message on social media announcing: “We have made the tough decision to close our Horsham restaurant from Monday 12th – Friday 23rd September in order to give our new team members support and training.
"Our Arundel restaurant will remain open as usual.
“In doing this, we can once again offer you, our epic customers the experience and delicious food we pride ourselves on delivering.
“Please note that our click-and-collect platform https://bit.ly/TBSHorshamorders and Deliveroo will remain open throughout with the usual opening hours.”
The restaurant, which is sited opposite the Everyman cinema in Piries Place, says it will reopen on Saturday September 24.