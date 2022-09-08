Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sussex village pub closes

A Sussex village pub has shut suddenly.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:31 am

The King’s Arms in Billingshurst is said to be ‘temporarily closed.’

Meanwhile, a new leaseholder for the High Street pub – reported to be the oldest in the village – is being advertised.

Villagers have taken to social media speculating on the future of the historic hostelry.

Most Popular

The Sussex village pub has shut suddenly

The pub is being marketed through findmypub.com which describes it as having “great potential to capture locals and new members of the community.”

Have you read? Views sought on plans for 260 homes, shops and restaurants on prime Horsham site

Horsham level crossing upgrades blamed for ‘ridiculously long’ traffic queues

The pub was refurbished in November 2019, when it underwent extensive alterations to the bar and function room along with the installation of new fixtures and fittings.

Although it has two bars as well as the small function room, there is no catering kitchen.

The 16th century coaching inn also has a large, three tiered beer garden.

The pub also has private accommodation consisting of three bedrooms, a kitchen, an office and bathroom.

SussexBillingshurstVillagers