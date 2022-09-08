Sussex village pub closes

The King’s Arms in Billingshurst is said to be ‘temporarily closed.’

Meanwhile, a new leaseholder for the High Street pub – reported to be the oldest in the village – is being advertised.

Villagers have taken to social media speculating on the future of the historic hostelry.

The Sussex village pub has shut suddenly

The pub is being marketed through findmypub.com which describes it as having “great potential to capture locals and new members of the community.”

The pub was refurbished in November 2019, when it underwent extensive alterations to the bar and function room along with the installation of new fixtures and fittings.

Although it has two bars as well as the small function room, there is no catering kitchen.

The 16th century coaching inn also has a large, three tiered beer garden.