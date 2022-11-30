HSBC has announced that it will be closing its Bexhill branch next year.

The company said the Devonshire Road branch is one of 114 branches across the UK that are shutting their doors in 2023 in the face of declining footfall.

HSBC added that it is investing in updating and improving its remaining branch network, which will total 327 after the latest wave of closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bank said since the Covid pandemic, the decline in customers using branches has accelerated a lot and that some of the branches set for closure are now serving fewer than 250 people a week.

The HSBC branch in Bexhill. Picture from Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

HSBC said usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.

The Bexhill branch is set to close on April 18, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post-closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fresh round of closures announced today (Wednesday, November 30), come after HSBC said in March that it planned to shut 69 branches by the autumn this year.