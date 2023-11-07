A discount store that has been closed for renovation is set to reopen on Saturday (November 11).

Home Bargains, on Bognor Regis Retail Park, Rowan Way, Bersted, used to occupy just one unit on the retail trading park.

But after Bensons for Beds next door closed down, it acquired the unit and was granted permission by Arun District Council to double in size.

The popular retail chain, famed for its cut-price goods, will have the ‘ability to sell up to 30 per cent food and drink goods’.

Home Bargains in Bognor Regis is opening on Saturday (November 11). Picture: Katherine KM

A statement by Arun planners at the time of their decision said: “The applicant has provided sequential assessments which demonstrate that there will be no significant adverse effect on the town centre arising from the planning application proposal with only negligible trade diversion and that there are no other sites in the town centre or on the edge of the town centre which could accommodate the proposed retail occupier.

"The changes to the building and the site layout would not compromise the visual amenities or character of the area and there would be no adverse implications for highway safety. The proposal complies with development plan policies.”