A popular discount store can double in size, taking over a vacant unit on a Bognor Regis retail park.

Home Bargains has been granted planning permission for continued use of units 2 and 3 at Bognor Regis Retail Park, Rowan Way, Bersted, for commercial use, including the ability to sell up to 30 per cent food and drink goods and external alternations to enable the creation of a single retail unit with new entrance lobby and associated works.

A planning and retail statement prepared by Quod for Zurich Assurance said Home Bargain's existing store extends to just 940sqm and is 'significantly undersized in meeting HB's business model requirements and the offer expected by HB customers'.

"Terms have been agreed with the landlord to extend the existing store into the adjoining vacant unit formerly occupied by Bensons for Beds," it said.

Home Bargains can double in size. Photo: Google Streetview

Planning officers at Arun District Council said the retail park comprises six retail warehouses with parking to the front adjacent to Shripney Road.

"The retail park was approved originally for use as a garden centre and sell of bulky goods," they said. "These units have subsequently been subdivided and their uses changed over the life of the retail park."

Unit 2 is restricted to bulky goods by condition. Use of Unit 3 was restricted for the sale of non-food goods excluding fashion and footwear, save for an area of no more than 30 per cent of the internal area.

Their decision report said: "The applicant has provided sequential assessments which demonstrate that there will be no significant adverse effect on the town centre arising from the planning application proposal with only negligible trade diversion - and that there are no other sites in the town centre or on the edge of the town centre which could accommodate the proposed retail occupier.

"The changes to the building and the site layout would not compromise the visual amenities or character of the area and there would be no adverse implications for highway safety. The proposal complies with development plan policies."