I tried Worthing's new patisserie on opening day today – I met the owners and here's what I thought

Milféy Patisserie, in Brighton Road, sells a range of French desserts, pastries, cakes, coffees, savoury items and more for people to eat in or take away.

We popped along this morning to see what it’s like and to meet the lovely team behind the new venture.

Located on the corner of Wyke Avenue and Brighton Road, Milféy has glass windows all the way round and has opted for neutral-toned décor. It creates a really calming atmosphere when you walk in, and allows your eyes to focus on the star of the show – the cakes.

The food counter is filled with delectable-looking treats, from chocolates delices, to passion fruit bavois, to chocolate and strawberry mousse, to Oreo cheesecake. The counter is overflowing with pastries and there’s also a selection of sandwiches and rolls, as well as hot and cold drinks.

What also struck me is how friendly the team is. I was welcomed in like a friend, and the staff took time to explain what was in several of the cakes to me.

My daughter and I sampled a coffee and cake each and enjoyed them outside in the summer sunshine. Her huge pistachio croissant was huge – stuffed full of pistachio cream and toped with icing and nuts. My chocolate and raspberry eclair was rich and moreish. The perfect mid-morning treat.

Milféy is being run by patisserie chef Eles Zhuri, who has 20 years of experience in the industry having previously worked for Hilton Hotels, and her sister-in-law Elena Zhuri, who is in charge of the front-of-house.

Kostas Zhuri, Elena’s husband and Eles’s brother, helped with the construction of the new business and was there for opening day.

The name Milféy comes from the French dessert mille-feuille, sometimes also known as a Napoleon cake. Translated it means a thousand layers, and is a classic patisserie item consisting of puff pastry and vanilla cream.

The Zhuri family is from Greece, where mille-feuille is known as milféy (pronounced millfay), hence the name of the business.

Eles makes a wide range of patisserie item, but Kostas said she is particularly known for making milféy mixed with blueberries and strawberries. She will also have several signature desserts on the menu.

For more information about Milféy Patisserie, see its new website.

