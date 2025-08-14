IKEA officially opens for the first time in Sussex with 'extra special surprise' for select few customers - Take a look inside brand new store

Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre is the home of the new store – which spans 6,695 square metres of retail space. It is located in the former Debenhams unit.

The doors opened at 10am on Thursday (August 14).

Market manager Karina Gilpin said: “IKEA Brighton is designed with the city at its heart, and we are so excited to welcome the first customers into our new home.

“Our city centre location in Churchill Square means customers can conveniently drop in while out and about, to seek inspiration for their homes, browse our range, access our expert planning advice, or enjoy our delicious meatballs or plantballs. We can’t wait to get started.”

The store is unique as it was co-created by local people – including ceramicists Adam Johnson and Dan Mackey.

The new store offers a wide range of home furnishings and smaller items for immediate takeaway, with access to the full IKEA range via home delivery or collection.

With second-hand finds available, customers can also get expert planning services for kitchens and bedroom storage.

Also in the store is a 100-seater ‘Swedish Deli’ where customers can enjoy IKEA’s signature meatballs and plantballs with sea views. There will even be fish and chips on the menu.

The store’s first customers can ‘expect a celebration’ on opening morning as IKEA marks the opening of its first ever Sussex store.

The first 100 IKEA Family Members to visit IKEA Brighton will receive a FRAKTA bag with an enveloped gift card inside. Prizes range from £1 to £1,000, offering customers the chance to walk away with an ‘extra special surprise’.

The new store combines IKEA’s hallmark shopping and dining experience in an accessible city centre location, offering a range of affordable and sustainable home furnishing solutions.

A spokesperson for IKEA added: “On the ground floor, customers can browse a range of 2,600 products for immediate takeaway – items to help decorate, furnish, and enhance the comfort and functionality of life at home.

“The full 12,000-strong product range is available for home delivery or collection. Customers can also shop second-hand finds in the dedicated re-shop and re-use area and create their dream kitchen or optimise bedroom storage with expert planning advice. Cold snacks and drinks are available at the Swedish Bite.”

IKEA Brighton will become the retail giant’s third city-centre location in the UK, following the recent opening of IKEA Oxford Street in London.

The IKEA Brighton store will open following the closure of a pop-up store currently located inside Churchill Square. The new store will be open 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am–5pm on Sunday.

Scroll to the top of this article to view the drone fly-through video.

1 . See inside brand new IKEA store in Sussex Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre will be the home of the new store – which will span 6,695 square metres of retail space. Photo: CLEVERSHOT

2 . See inside brand new IKEA store in Sussex Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre will be the home of the new store – which will span 6,695 square metres of retail space. Photo: CLEVERSHOT

3 . See inside brand new IKEA store in Sussex Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre will be the home of the new store – which will span 6,695 square metres of retail space. Photo: CLEVERSHOT