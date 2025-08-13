'We are in talks' - IKEA still working to sell land in Lancing as it opens Brighton store - but could flatpack giant revisit West Sussex plan?

After years of scouting, IKEA finally found a location to open its first Sussex store – in the east of the county.

But could the Swedish flatpack giant revisit plans to open a store in West Sussex?

We asked that question of market manager Karina Gilpin at the brand new store in Brighton, ahead of its official opening on Thursday (August 14).

"Well, right now, this is the main focus to get IKEA Brighton open and ready for Brightonians to interact with the brand in that sense,” Karina said.

IKEA’s first store in Sussex will open in Brighton’s Churchill Square shopping centre on August 14 after the company bought the mall in 2023 for an estimated £145 million. Photo: CLEVERSHOT

"When it comes to the property that we have in Lancing, I know that we are in talks with the local council to say, ‘what would be the right partner to have and acquire that land?”

In 2021, IKEA announced it would no longer progress with the planned development at New Monks Farm, off the A27 at Lancing, and intended to sell the land.

The retailer chose the site in New Monks Farm in 2016 but said that much had changed since then.

A spokesman for IKEA said the retail market had evolved considerably and customer shopping habits were changing fast – not only because of increasing urbanisation and the development of new technologies – but also due to more and more people shopping online, a trend which accelerated over the previous 12 months as a result of the pandemic.

The store is unique as it was co-created by local people – including ceramicists Adam Johnson and Dan Mackey. Photo: CLEVERSHOT

The plan had been part of a £170 million development led by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Plans for 600 new homes and the IKEA store at New Monks Farm, off the A27 at Lancing, were approved by Adur District Council’s planning committee in October, 2018 – 18 months after they were first announced.

After IKEA’s announcement that it was pulling out of the development – which was renamed as New Monks Park – Adur District Council responded with a spokesman saying: “Our strong belief is that the demand for business development opportunities in this part of the South remains extremely high, especially from blue chip employers and firms seeking skilled and motivated workers, and we are confident that there will be strong interest in this site from companies wanting to move here offering the same sort of high quality employment opportunities.

"We will continue to support New Monks Farm to bring both much needed new homes and jobs to Adur.”

Also in the store is a 100-seater ‘Swedish Deli’ where customers can enjoy IKEA’s signature meatballs and plantballs with sea views. There will even be fish and chips on the menu. Photo: CLEVERSHOT

What we know for sure, though, is IKEA’s first store in Sussex will open in Brighton’s Churchill Square shopping centre on August 14 after the company bought the mall in 2023 for an estimated £145 million.

Here’s our Q&A with market manager Karina and Mark Buchanan-Smith, Meeting Place manager at Churchill Square:

IKEA have been looking to open a store in Sussex for a long time, so you must be pleased to finally get that over the line?

Karina: “First of all, when you look at the city, it's so unique and creative and vibrant, so we're super happy to be a part of the community and the neighbourhood.

"Prior to that, customers were having to go to Croydon and Southampton, so bringing IKEA to the centre of the city as a part of Churchill Square is absolutely amazing and we're super happy to be here.”

Why Brighton, what was it about the city that attracted you?

Karina: “Talk about creativity, talk about authenticity – just being your authentic self and the vibrancy of the city.

“It's so lively and that's first and foremost for us being here, but also just the accessibility of being right in the centre of the city. Brightonians love to interact with the IKEA brand and just bringing it closer so they don't have to travel so far out in order to interact with the brand has been quite pivotal in opening in Brighton.”

How can this boost tourism in Brighton?

Mark said: “As we know, Brighton's tourism sector is huge, and the retail sector also i, really big for the city. So, yeah, we're expecting a lot of people to come and visit, and we're just really excited to get IKEA in Churchill Square. It's going to be an amazing journey for us.

“It's a real vote of confidence for Brighton to get an international retailer like IKEA. And retail in the city is in a fairly healthy condition, and it's changing all the time.

“So to have an IKEA store as one of the main stores in the city, it's just going to be truly amazing. And I can't wait to see my customers come down and see how happy they are to see IKEA in Brighton. It's going to be amazing.”

Fish and chips in the canteen area as well as the famous meatballs – what else will be unique about this store?

Karina: “We are a small format store, of course. So we will have items that are available for immediate takeaway and then other items that are not in store that you can have either click and collect, which is next day, or home delivered.

“And we've marked those, we've tried to highlight those by having a red tag for those that you can take away. And then the yellow tags are the ones that you can get later on.

"But when it comes to the food offer, we're very excited about it – with the fish and chips, but also the meatballs.

“When you go to the Swedish Deli, it has an amazing view as well of the sea. And that's such an iconic part of Brighton as well.

"We want to be a part of the neighbourhood. So it was important for us to co-create with locals as well, just to bring that flair and flavour of Brighton into the store.”

The store is unique as it was co-created by local people – including ceramicists Adam Johnson and Dan Mackey. How did that work?

Karina: “To ensure that Ikea Brighton was also created by Brightonians, we put out a call to action to everyone to say, ‘who would be up for co-creating their personal space with us’ – just to highlight their personality.

"We have five rooms that have been co-created and really tell the personality of the individual. But it's a way to also have others see like, wait a minute, I also recognise myself in this.

"But it gives such a local flavour and taste to the store and to the shopping experience as well.”

Will there be any operational differences to the larger stores?

Karina: “In some ways, it's quite similar to the standard blue box that you're familiar with. When it comes to, having a showroom where we have the furniture pieces and then the market hall with accessories and then also a food offer.

“That's quite traditional to the store. Then we know that customers like to have the steered flow as to where to go. But when it comes to the smaller format, there will be, I think about 2,700 articles for immediate takeaway.

“And then the bigger articles, we will have the click and collect and home delivery, which is a bit different from, of course, from the standard sized stores.

Why is this the perfect place for people to get all their housing needs?

Karina: “We have everything under one roof. So whether you're just looking to refresh your space, if you're a student, and you don't have like a big budget, we have something for you.

“If you want to re-do your entire kitchen, we have that for you as well.

“The convenience of having a shopping experience here is great. And then we also have co-workers that can support with the more technical things. So say if you need to plan a kitchen or you need to plan a PAX wardrobe, for instance, we have co-workers that can help support customers with that.”

Why should people visit IKEA in Brighton?

Mark: “To my fellow Brightonians, you've been wanting an IKEA store for many, many years. It's now here. So come down on Thursday, come and see this amazing store and really enjoy the experience.”

Karina: “We are excited to be a part of this neighbourhood – not just in it. We look forward to continue our work with the local partnerships as well.

“It's really important for us that, especially in Brighton, that our sustainability agenda is at the height of the shopping experience as well.

"How can we as IKEA help people to live more sustainably and just give tips and tricks?

"When people come in, they'll be looking to find things maybe for a new home or new things for the home they've had for years.

“I would love to get across to Brightonians: be curious, come in, check out a space that has been co-created by you. And then just get inspired by what we have to offer."