The Relais Retreat Spa opened at The Relais Cooden Beach hotel a few weeks ago. Located in Cooden Beach, near Bexhill in East Sussex, it has put the area on the map as a perfect retreat destination for a spa and beach staycation.

This small but perfectly formed new spa features everything you need for a day of relaxation – and one day last week my friend and I put it to the test. And, spoiler alert, I can tell you it passed with flying colours!

The new spa features innovative and indulgent treatments by Aromatherapy Associates, Lava Shells (offering a first-of-its-kind heated shell massage, a perfect choice for connecting to the sea outside) and Pelegrims, a local vineyard to skin spa brand across three treatment rooms in addition to a vitality pool, infra-red sauna and aroma essence steam room.

There’s also foot spas, heated loungers, a wellness shower, relaxation room, spa lounge, three treatment rooms and a fitness suite.

HAVE YOU READ? The Sussex National Trust property that's about to get a stunning Christmas makeover

We felt relaxed from the moment we pulled up outside the resort. There’s just something about the sea air that’s instantly calming. Once inside, we were quickly directed to the spa and within a couple of minutes we were sitting in the sumptuous red and green spa lounge being served sparkling water on tap.

Amy, the spa manager, was so welcoming and after we’d filled out our health questionnaires gave us a tour of the gorgeous facilities.

And then it was on to the very serious business of relaxing, which we did with steadfast dedication. We enjoyed a relaxing foot spa, chilled on the gorgeous heated loungers, spent more than an hour chatting in the vitality pool – we could have sat in the bubbles all day to be honest.

Later, we warmed up in the infrared sauna, a less intense heat which allows you to stay in it for longer, and spent time in the aroma essence steam room, which was really good for the sinuses.

Not wanting to miss out on anything, we both had a treatment. I had the spa’s signature Seaweed Leaf Body Wrap, which lasts for 100 minutes.

The Signature Relais Retreat treatment showcases the spa’s partnership with Pelegrims. It was exclusively created for The Relais Retreat and made with ingredients from the local seafront. It says it ‘combines the best of the land and sea leaving skin toned, hydrated and noticeably brighter’ and I’m inclined to agree.

First, my body was exfoliated, then the wrap was applied and while it worked its magic I was given a facial. It was absolute bliss, and I totally zoned out while lying on the heated treatment bed. The Pelegrims products smelled amazing, the music was completely zen-like and by the end of the experience I was so relaxed I could barely string a sentence together.

My friend loved her hour-long Drift Away massage. She said she felt much better afterwards and it had worked out some of the tension in her neck and arms.

Most of the spa packages feature either lunch or dinner at The Rally Restaurant, which overlooks the beach.

We had a two-course lunch from a set menu, everything on which sounded delicious.

But the Autumn Warm Salad was calling both of us. I had mine with halloumi, while my friend chose falafel for her protein. It was just the right choice for a spa day, healthy enough that you still felt virtuous, but with enough points of difference from a bog standard salad that it felt filling and almost decadent.

We also both had the chocolate fondant for dessert, which we both thought made for an excellent weekday lunch indeed!

The spa, and in fact the whole hotel has a lovely understated elegance about it, and we enjoyed our day out enormously. It’s easy to get to from all parts of Sussex, and took just under an hour from Worthing, where we came from.

For a relaxed bit of luxury by the coast, then The Relais Retreat is definitely the place to go.

For more information and to book a package, see the website.

1 . The Relais Retreat The Relais Retreat Spa at the The Relais Cooden Beach hotel is now open Photo: Louise Paige photography

2 . The Relais Retreat The Relais Retreat Spa at the The Relais Cooden Beach hotel is now open Photo: contrib

3 . The Relais Retreat The Relais Retreat is the stunning new spa at The Relais Cooden Beach hotel in Bexhill, East Sussex Photo: Katherine HM

4 . The Relais Retreat The Relais Retreat Spa at the The Relais Cooden Beach hotel is now open Photo: contrib