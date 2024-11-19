The Sussex National Trust property that's about to get a stunning Christmas makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​I’m always going on about how much I love summer, but this week I’d like to take a moment to really appreciate autumn.

​I took my children to Petworth House and Park, the National Trust property, at the weekend and it was choc full of autumnal cheer.

Even the drive there itself was wonderful. As we meandered the country roads, we were repeatedly gifted with vistas of stunning curtains of trees filled with leaves in vivid hues of yellow, orange and red. They were often backlit by the gorgeous low sunshine that’s been notably absent for most of this month, giving these scenes an almost ethereal quality.

It was a photographer’s dream. And if only I hadn’t been driving I’d love to have captured a picture to run with this column.

Katherine spent a gorgeous afternoon at Petworth House and Park

When we arrived at Petworth, it was no less beautiful. Autumn colours abounded there, too, and crunchy leaves fresh from falling from the trees were in abundance. It was gorgeous and I felt lucky we’d timed our visit so perfectly.

I have long banged on about my love of National Trust (although not for a while) which I think gives me carte blanche to share a couple of paragraphs about my adoration for Petworth.

Petworth is great because there’s lovely walks you can do around the property, including seeing the ducks and geese on the lake, and if you’re lucky the deer in the park.

There’s also the stunning house, with its excellent art collection, and the historic kitchens you can look around.

You can easily spend hours there (and I frequently do!) but if that’s not enough, you can exit from the side of the property and you’re right in the centre of Petworth itself, with its cute shops and cafés.

In the next week or two, the house will be adorned with Christmas decorations, giving you yet another reason to visit. The house looks amazing with full-size trees in every room, a sleigh you can take your picture in and just general Christmas loveliness. Believe it or not, I’m not a spokesperson for Petworth or the National Trust, I just really love and appreciate the history on our doorstep, and a good ol’ fashioned walk in the fresh air and stunning surroundings.

In contrast to our day in the countryside, I took the children swimming at Splashpoint on Saturday. As well as the usual children’s pool area with slide, they had a big inflatable up in the main pool.

Cue a woman in her 40s trying to maintain her dignity (and her swimming costume!) while shimmying along a slippery inflatable, while trying not to squash her offspring and plummet into the water in a less-than-flattering way. Thankfully, I remained in my costume but I’m not altogether sure any of the other goals were achieved. It was good fun, but I can’t say I was sorry when it was time to get out – there’s only so long you can stay soggy before getting cold and tired, and after an hour I was ready for a shower and a nice big G&T!

I also went to Bognor to visit B&M and Home Bargains with my bestie, where we picked up some great Christmas bits.

Yes, I know Worthing has a B&M now, but the Bognor one is so much bigger, plus there are so many other great outlet shops, too.

And I think all the other mums know what I’m talking about, because the second you tell one you’ve been over to Bognor to do the discount store run, they all declare it a great idea and say they’re going to do it, too.

The only problem with these stores is that you go in to buy Christmas stuff, and you come out having bought £50-worth of snack food. Even if you had no plans to buy such treats, it’s almost physically impossible not to.

There must be some kind of retail genius at play from the second you walk in, because I have never been there and not ended up ‘stocking up’ on biscuits and crisps for the snack cupboard in enthusiastic measures.

A busy but fun week. And that’s the way it’s going to be until Christmas now, I think. I wonder what next week has in store? See you then!