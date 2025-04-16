Inside the Sussex luxury hotel that's steeped in 150 years of history and offers a lavish experience for guests

Affectionately known as the White Palace, the gleaming building was stunning underneath a cloudless blue sky. With its seafront location, pulling up at Eastbourne’s only 5-star hotel on such a lovely day felt like we were on the French Riviera. There is even a scenic outdoor swimming pool out the front.

My husband and I were kindly invited for an overnight stay at The Grand to mark its 150th anniversary year this year. To celebrate this huge milestone, the hotel is hosting a series of events throughout 2025 including afternoon teas, dinners and musical performances. This includes a three-day festival in November, bringing to life many of the colourful personalities who have stayed or performed here.

We went along to immerse ourselves in the history and heritage of this iconic building, and to get a taste of the luxurious experience on offer to guests.

Before we’d even got inside, we got chatting to Cole, who works at the front of the hotel receiving guests. He was so friendly and knowledgeable about the area, and we had a good ol’ chat. The check in staff were swift and friendly, and before we knew it we were checking into our sea view suite on the first floor. What struck me first was the light coming in through the two sets of balcony doors we had – one in the bedroom area, the other in the sitting room area. They both led out onto a huge terrace, with views over the sea and beach promenade. It was a gorgeous spot to soak up the sun and watch the world go by.

The room itself did justice to the Victorian and Edwardian legacy of this hotel and had a traditional feel, but with fresh modern touches like the pretty purple bedding. The suite also had all the little extra flourishes you’d expect from a five-star hotel, like a Nespresso machine, premium Molton Brown toiletries, a turn-down service and more.

Given the weather, we quickly headed down to the hotel’s spa area in the basement so I could make use of that outdoor pool. I was fully prepared to be a bit chilly getting into it, but it was a comfortable 32 degrees. I enjoyed my swim so much I got up early the next morning to do it again, when for a while I had the pool to myself. Swimming along at 7.30am, listening to the birdsong and watching the odd wispy white cloud go by overhead I felt very lucky indeed. We also tried out the indoor pool and spa bath, which we really enjoyed.

The great thing about The Grand Hotel is that it’s vast, which means it has lots of lovely spaces where you can chill with a drink, or just sit and reflect and enjoy the views out over the seaside. The bar area is filled with sumptuous armchairs to relax in, while The Colonnade’s stunning architecture makes it perfect for a cocktail as the sun goes down. Then there’s the Great Hall, with its double-height ceiling and cosy tables making it a favourite for afternoon tea.

We spent a lovely couple of hours before dinner just soaking up these spaces. I loved the titbits of information around the hotel sharing its heritage, like the fact it was famed for its music and was once considered the most perfect hall for radio transmission in the world. The Grand Hotel Orchestra broadcast palm court music live on the BBC from the Great Hall every Sunday night from 1925 to 1939 on the programme ‘Grand Hotel’.

Dinner itself was in the hotel’s fine dining restaurant Mirabelle. The furnishings looked really lavish, and the blue tones gave it an almost regal air. But the service was anything but stuffy. Our server Charlotte couldn’t have been nicer, and sommelier Ronnie was so friendly and attentive. Then there was food, and wow, it was looked amazing and it tasted just as good. Every plate looked like a work of art. We ordered from the a la carte menu, and enjoyed starters of asparagus and blood orange tarte fine and seared Shetland scallops. For our main course, we had pistachio crusted loin of lamb and lasagne of globe artichoke. All the dishes brought together a host of flavours, which all married together so well. Our desserts, of pineapple cake and chocolate pavlova were equally delicious. The meal was a lavish experience in every way, and one we’d love to repeat.

Breakfast is served in the hotel’s larger restaurant, The Garden Room. Cold items and drinks are served buffet style, while you can order from a range of hot dishes like a full English, smashed avocado and poached eggs and pancakes.

Check out was a breeze, and we were sadly on our way home by late morning. The Grand Hotel was an easy drive from where I live in Worthing, and was the perfect luxurious break by the coast.

For more information about the hotel and the events on offer this year see its website: https://www.grandeastbourne.com/

