Horsham’s John Lewis store has revealed a first look at its newly revamped store following a multi-million-pound makeover.

As well as new fashion and beauty ranges, the store is now offering customers expert ‘sleep advice’ and personal styling and has also established a children’s play area with a treasure hunt and activity table.

A spokesperson said: “This is part of a trial testing a series of new concepts and services for John Lewis customers.”

Across 47,000 square feet, the Horsham store features fashion and beauty brands including Barbour, Levis, Whistles and Baukjen, alongside Dior, Jo Malone and Bobbi Brown, as well as a range of personalised services including an Elemis beauty treatment room.

Horsham's John Lewis store has introduced a novel range of new services

The children’s area includes an interactive trail, treasure hunt, activity table and a nursery advice service alongside kids’ fashion brands including Polarn O Pyret and Pure Baby, as well as John Lewis own brand childrenswear collections.

Some of the store’s changes have been introduced following work with neuroscientists to enhance the store with ‘sensory elements.’ The spokesperson said: “They applied a method called ‘sensory prescription’ where they work in the same way a doctor would prescribe.

"They worked with our in-house team to look at our store designs and prescribed colours, sounds and scents, tailoring them to the specific areas, looking at what we sell and how we want customers to feel.

“One area we are applying this concept to is ‘sleep’ – our experts advise that customers need to spend at least 10-20 minutes on a mattress that they believe is right for them, so we’ve created a relaxed environment that is conducive to a great night's sleep.

There are fashion ranges for men, women and children at the new-look John Lewis store in Horsham

"A citrus scent, calming sleep sounds and neutral painted walls have been introduced to enable customers to test and make their mattress decision in the best conditions.”

Branch manager Jack Howe said: “We've listened to our local customers in Horsham and we’re thrilled they can now shop and experience a larger John Lewis offering with more departments. Early customer reaction has been incredibly positive and they love our new look.

Customers at the new-look John Lewis store in Horsham can now get expert sleep advice, among other new concepts