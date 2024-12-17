Worthing town centre is set to get another new food outlet, as its restaurant scene continues to grow.

Korean-Japanese sushi chain Kokoro plans to open in Warwick Street, in the space formerly occupied by Triple Two Coffee.

The unit has been empty for months, and a planning application submitted to Worthing Borough Council shows how the building should look when the firm moves in.

Founded by Rak-Kyu Park just over a decade ago, the firm now has around 50 locations across the UK including two already in Sussex – in Brighton and Chichester.

Its website says: “KOKORO’s success can be attributed to our customers’ appreciation for authentic and delicious meals, supported by good service through KOKORO’s reliable quality management in sourcing and packaging.”

The planning application asked that the firm be allowed to put up internally illuminated signage. The request was refused after The Worthing Society raised concerns. A council report found the signage ‘would be detrimental to, and would not preserve or enhance, the character and appearance of the building and the South Street Conservation Area in which it is situated’.

Instead, the installation of two sets of externally illuminated fascia letters and one non-illuminated projecting sign was approved.

On the Kokoro website, menu items include chicken katsu curry, sweet and sour chicken, Kokoro beef bulgogi and kimchi fried rice.

Kokoro was asked for comment. An opening date for the branch is yet to be confirmed.