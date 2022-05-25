Last business at former parade of shops in Hove could go as owner applies to change convenience store to housing

Margery Road Stores, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, is the last business still operating in what was once a parade of shops, now all turned into housing.

The business owner, Cesar Zarate, said in his planning application: “The current shop has limited passing trade due to the location and is financially unviable. Alternative uses are also unviable. Full shopping alternatives are available within 500 metres in Boundary Road and Carlton Terrace.”

The shop is at the top Margery Road, but faces onto Old Shoreham Road. Mr Zarate said that a change of use – from shop to housing – would reduce illegal parking on the pavement and double yellow lines.

As well as seeking permission for a change of use, the planning application proposes a number of physical changes to the premises.

These include the removal of the shopfront, facias and signs and replacing them with render infills and a brick wall. The shop’s air conditioning units would also be removed.