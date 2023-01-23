A leading Horsham town centre cafe is expanding its premises.

Italian family-run business Panino – at the heart of Horsham’s Carfax – has taken over next-door premises, previously a barber shop, to extend its indoor seating area.

Panino owners Giovanni and Franco Barozzi , who have run the business for more than 30 years, say it will mean they can offer more customers a cosy place to eat and drink.

Up until now, Paninos has had just a few indoor tables but caters for many more at its outdoor seating area.

“Now we have around 20 tables indoors,” said Franco. “We have an upstairs area as well with a lovely view over the square.”

As well as the town centre premises, the award-winning traditional Italian catering company also has a Panino cafe in Crawley Road, Roffey.