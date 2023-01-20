An established vineyard in the heart of the South Downs has been put up for sale.

Foxhole Vineyard, on the edge of Bolney, features 16 acres of well-established vines and is on the market with a guide price of £690,000.

Altogether, the vineyard extends to around 30 acres with grassland, a small wood, stream and pond, along with the vines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vines themselves were planted in 2008/2009 and are now fully established. The majority are Pinot Noir with a smaller amount of Pinot Gris and Bacchus vines.

There are 30 acres of land with 16 acres of well-established vines up for sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

In previous harvests, the picked grapes have been used by a highly regarded local wine producer.

Most of the land is on a gently undulating south-facing hillside and the altitude varies between 25m and 31m above sea level. It is surrounded by wooded shaws and hedgerows which help to protect the vines. The vineyard is also deer fenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is on sale through agents Savills. Chris Spofforth, head of Savills’ viticulture team, says: “Foxhole Vineyard offers a rare opportunity for a buyer to enter the rapidly expanding English wine industry and acquire a well-established standalone vineyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxhole Vineyard near Bolney is on sale through agents Savills for £690,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Foxhole is purely a producer of grapes, it would suit an existing producer who needs a reliable source of fruit or a new entrant looking to create their own personal brand without having to start from scratch.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad