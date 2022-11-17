An historic village pub between Horsham and Crawley is still seeking a buyer – more than two years after it first closed.

The Grade II listed Cherry Tree Inn off the A264 at Faygate shut in October 2020.

And last year regional brewers Hall & Woodhouse were granted planning permission by Horsham District Council to turn the pub into a drive through-takeaway and restaurant.

The converted 17th century coaching inn was formerly two cottages dating to around 1660 and converted in 1870. The original beams are still in place.

The Cherry Tree Inn on the A264 between Horsham and Crawley

Internally, the existing public house is traditional in style with two fire places at either end of the main trading area. There is a ground floor bar servery and public bar area, with a private dining area at the far right.

A trade kitchen and cellar is at the back with toilets close by.The first floor comprises manager’s accommodation and includes a kitchen, lounge and four bedrooms.

The 17th century pub still has its original beams

The property is currently on sale via estate agents Savills who say that, under the planning consent granted last year, it was planned to remove the existing bar and toilet within the main section of the building, along with modern rear extensions.

Permission allows them to be replaced with a new kitchen and toilet facilities within a new extension, along with a ‘drive-thru’ facility.

The new extension would include three sliding bars of accommodation and would run parallel to the existing building.A glazed link would provide a new access into the building while the existing main entrance would be retained.

