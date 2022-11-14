On completion, the development near Rosemead Park, Littlehampton, will feature 112 homes at Fitzalan Road, south of Littlehampton Academy.

BoKlok residential developments are known for their energy efficient features and landscaped public spaces which enhance local surroundings, whilst offering much needed modern and sustainable homes for local people.

Artist's impression of how the Boklok development in Littlehampton might look

To assist people in being able to purchase one of the homes in the first release, BoKlok is offering its Deposit Match Scheme which boosts a 5 per cent deposit to 10 per cent.

In addition, purchasers can also benefit from such features as:

– A £300 IKEA gift card

– A free 1.5-hour session with an IKEA interior designer

– The services of a trades person once a customer has moved into their property

All BoKlok homes are completed using Modern Methods of Construction which enables high quality, predictable costs, and minimum waste.

The homes are manufactured off-site and feature high quality IKEA fittings which are then transported to the construction site for assembly.

Dylan May, BoKlok land and development director said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring much needed housing to this area within West Sussex and are working with Arun District Council to ensure the surrounding infrastructure meets the needs of the growing community’s ability to thrive.”

Councillor Shaun Gunner of Arun District Council said: “Residents say they would like to see developments on brownfield land in Littlehampton and this is a great example of this happening.

"This modest development will provide high-quality, energy-efficient homes to first-time buyers and others in our area and is exactly the sort of development we need to see more of in Arun.”