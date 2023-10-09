Littlehampton's much-loved Windmill Cinema will be closed at least until the end of this year, it has been confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic theatre was saved following a devastating fire which destroyed the Harvester restaurant on Thursday, August 10.

Arun District Council (ADC) said the Harvester site demolition is ‘imminent’ and ‘may attract attention from the public’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added: “Necessary safety procedures will be in place but we are asking for sense to prevail when near that site so the contractors can complete their work.”

The Windmill Cinema in Littlehampton has remained close since the fire at The Harvester in August

Following the fire, there was water damage to the cinema foyer and kiosk. Advance ticket sales were temporarily suspended, as a result.

Cinema bosses were hopeful of reopening by August 14 but, nearly two months later, the venue remains closed. This is because asbestos had to be safely removed from the damaged ceiling of the Windmill complex.

There had been encouraging signs a partial reopening could be facilitated in the near future but ADC has put those plans on ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest council statement read: “This process is lengthy and complex with many partners involved, and we thank you for bearing with us.

The Littlehampton Harvester fire was of 'accidental ignition', West Sussex fire service said

“Following the removal of asbestos, we have received a report back from the fire risk assessor who has advised that the building is not in any way ready to receive visitors at present. This report has been passed to loss adjusters and insurers.

"There is a programme of work to be completed to prepare the building for a full fire risk assessment.

“As always, the safety and health of the staff, public and performers is the priority, and we must be confident that everything has been done to ensure that priority is met.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said a meeting will take place later this month with ‘all hirers and societies’ impacted by the ongoing closure. Freedom Leisure, as leaseholders, has been communicating with those affected and ‘relaying up to date information’.

Littlehampton Harvester fire

A council spokesperson added: “The purpose of this meeting will be to update all users in respect of the longer term repairs to the building and for a discussion about progress, timelines, and the collaborative efforts required to revitalize the Windmill Entertainment Centre as a vibrant hub for our community once the necessary safety concerns have been addressed.

“There has been reports of mould in the building. A week after the initial incident, all wet carpets were removed from the building. There has been a check of the current state of the carpets and can confirm that we continue to monitor any mould and the moisture in the building and will take any necessary action.

“We can confirm that following the report from the fire risk assessor and the scope of work that needs to be done to make the building safe, means that a partial reopening will not be possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is safe to say that we will not see the centre opening before the new year when we will be in a better position to provide an update on timeframes.”

Due to the ‘collapsing of the gable end’ of the Harvester building on to the roof of the main entrance. this has ‘rendered the whole front entrance area as unsafe’.

The loss of this area as an exit ‘impacts the means of escape and the capacity’, the council said.

A number of electrical panels have been isolated ‘as they are in a potentially unsafe condition’, and this ‘needs rectifying before any re occupancy takes place’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the fire alarm system is currently not operational with ‘parts of it damaged’ along with the damage to the front entrance area.

A statement read: “As the front of the building will not be available for access and egress the rear is the only other practical way to enter the building.

"There is currently no emergency lighting or secure escape route from the rear areas that could cope with the numbers having to use this area to exit the building.

“The building is not near ready for any form of re opening. In its current state the building is a long way off being ready to have a fire risk assessment completed to confirm it is ready to allow the public back in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said this was ‘not the update that we had hoped to share at this point’.