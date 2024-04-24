Littlehampton clothes shop confirms reopening date two years after devastating fire

A national clothing chain is set to reopen its Littlehampton branch two years after a devastating fire.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:48 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 17:55 BST

A new poster on the window of the former Peacocks store in Littlehampton High Street reads: “Exciting new store. Opening: Thursday 16th May 2024.

"Can’t wait? Shop with us online, www.peacocks.co.uk.”

The shop was forced to close in July 2022 after a blaze broke out.

Six fire engines from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were sent to tackle the fire on the afternoon of Saturday, July 9. The branch has been closed ever since.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service responded to a fire at Peacocks in Littlehampton High Street in July 2022

2. Peacocks fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service responded to a fire at Peacocks in Littlehampton High Street in July 2022 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

