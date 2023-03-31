London Gatwick Airport is preparing to welcome the return of Air China this week, with the return of services to Beijing.

The Chinese flag-carrier will operate four flights per week to Beijing Capital International Airport from tomorrow, increasing to daily services from 24 April. It will be the first since early 2020 that flights have run between Gatwick and China, and will support increasing demand for travel between the two countries. The flights provide an economic boost the tourism industry in London and the Southeast, with Chinese visitors spending £1,828 per visit and £1.8 billion in 2019, according to Visit Britain.

The new connection is also a positive development for the business sector across London and the Southeast. 30 Global 500 companies (compiled annually by Fortune magazine based on revenue) are located in Beijing – more than any other city across the world. In second place, London boasts 28 Global 500 companies. China sent a record 151,690 students to the United Kingdom in 2021/22 - more than any other country, according to data from Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). This is an increase of 41% since 2017-18 and accounts for the majority (22.3%) of international students in the UK.

An Air China A330 at Gatwick. Photo credit should read: John Nguyen/PA Wire

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Air China back to London Gatwick, providing a vital connection between two of the world’s most influential capital cities. “China is the world’s second-largest economy, so by offering direct flights between London and Beijing, Gatwick is providing an important service to people and businesses across the Southeast. It is also great news for tourism and hospitality across the region. Chinese visitors are traditionally high spenders so the return of regular flights will help support these sectors, which suffered so badly throughout the pandemic.”

