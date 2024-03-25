Luxury chocolatier Hotel Chocolat has opened a new store in West Street, HorshamLuxury chocolatier Hotel Chocolat has opened a new store in West Street, Horsham
Luxury chocolatier opens new store in Horsham

Luxury chocolatier Hotel Chocolat opened a new shop in Horsham on Saturday.
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 10:53 GMT

And shoppers crowded into the store – in West Street – to sample the chocolate goodies on offer.

As well as an array of chocolates of various flavours, the shop is also home to a velvetiser cafe serving drinking chocolate and other hot drinks.

Shoppers can choose from a vast amount of combinations, including 18 flavours, served hot, over ice or as a Choc Shake with dairy milk or a plant-based alternative, with a variety of toppings.

Hotel Chocolat opened nine new stores last year. Spokesperson Frankie Haynes said: “Whether our customers are after a relaxing drink in one of our Velvetiser Cafes or would like to explore our range of top-quality chocolate, this new store offers guests the opportunity to shop at a more leisurely pace.”

There is a vast array of chocolates on offer

1. Hotel Chocolat

Photo: Sarah Page

Luxury chocolates of all flavours, shapes and sizes

2. Hotel Chocolat

Photo: Sarah Page

.... So much to choose from, there's something for everyone, including vegan chocolates

3. Hotel Chocolat

Photo: Sarah Page

Some packs of chocolates are on offer at three for £13

4. Hotel Chocolat

Photo: Sarah Page

