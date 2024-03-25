And shoppers crowded into the store – in West Street – to sample the chocolate goodies on offer.

As well as an array of chocolates of various flavours, the shop is also home to a velvetiser cafe serving drinking chocolate and other hot drinks.

Shoppers can choose from a vast amount of combinations, including 18 flavours, served hot, over ice or as a Choc Shake with dairy milk or a plant-based alternative, with a variety of toppings.

Hotel Chocolat opened nine new stores last year. Spokesperson Frankie Haynes said: “Whether our customers are after a relaxing drink in one of our Velvetiser Cafes or would like to explore our range of top-quality chocolate, this new store offers guests the opportunity to shop at a more leisurely pace.”

