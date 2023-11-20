BREAKING

Luxury Horsham hotel scoops new award

A luxury Horsham hotel has won a new award.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding has been named ‘Sustainable Hotel of the Year’ at the presigious Hotel Cateys awards.

The awards recognise individuals and teams who work tirelessly to make sure their business delivers exceptional guest experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Lodge – part of the hotel group Exclusive Collection – says it is ‘relentless in its pursuit of using business as a force for good through measurement, improvement and accountability of its actions and initiatives.’

Most Popular
South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding has scooped a top award for its green credentialsSouth Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding has scooped a top award for its green credentials
South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding has scooped a top award for its green credentials

South Lodge general manager Dan Wait says that sustainability is a huge focus for the hotel.

Have you read? Another new shop set to open in Horsham town centre

Horsham chef cooks his way through to TV show MasterChef: The professionals

“This win means so much to the South Lodge team and to my wider Exclusive Collection colleagues as we've all made a massive commitment to sustainability,” he said, adding: “Being sustainable is in our bones at South Lodge and our ongoing focus continues to be on challenging, changing and championing every touchpoint in the hotel to minimise our impact on the planet.”