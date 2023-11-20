Luxury Horsham hotel scoops new award
The five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding has been named ‘Sustainable Hotel of the Year’ at the presigious Hotel Cateys awards.
The awards recognise individuals and teams who work tirelessly to make sure their business delivers exceptional guest experience.
South Lodge – part of the hotel group Exclusive Collection – says it is ‘relentless in its pursuit of using business as a force for good through measurement, improvement and accountability of its actions and initiatives.’
South Lodge general manager Dan Wait says that sustainability is a huge focus for the hotel.
“This win means so much to the South Lodge team and to my wider Exclusive Collection colleagues as we've all made a massive commitment to sustainability,” he said, adding: “Being sustainable is in our bones at South Lodge and our ongoing focus continues to be on challenging, changing and championing every touchpoint in the hotel to minimise our impact on the planet.”