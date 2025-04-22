Major expansion plans for A24 McDonalds and service station move step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major plans to expand a service station and McDonalds restaurant on the A24 at Buck Barn near Horsham have moved a step further forward.

A planning application has now been lodged with Horsham District Council aimed at improving the notorious accident black spot at the A24/A272 intersection.

The Buck Barn site is currently home to a petrol station, shop and a car wash as well as McDonalds. It is now planned to redevelop the site to re-position the McDonalds drive-thru , Costa Coffee drive-thru and car wash, and to also create more parking spaces. It is also proposed to improve the existing slip road from the A24.

In a statement to the council, Mountford Pigott, agents for the applicants – the Knepp Estate – say: “The objectives of this development are to rationalise the layout of the services in view of the high traffic volumes and the awkward arrangement and access; to improve the impacts of the development upon the public highway and improve highway safety; to improve the quality and range of facilities at the services; to create additional local employment opportunities; to improve the energy performance of buildings; to identify landscape and ecology enhancements and to tackle the existing littering issue across the site.”

The proposed expansion and resiting of facilities at the A24 Buck Barn services, including the repositioning of McDonald's drive-thru

They say that the current layout causes several major issues: the existing McDonalds drive-thru creates a conflict with petrol station users when there are more than eight vehicles in the queue “which happens frequently at all times of the day/evening. In turn, it results in traffic congestion within the access lane, often blocking the A272 junction.

“Given vicinity of the A272 junction to the crossroads with the A24, a knock-on effect is potentially detrimental to the wider highways’ situation – therefore, the current layout is in a fundamental need of a highways’ improvement.”

The existing McDonalds is situated in a building shared with the petrol station shop but the proposed new McDonalds is designed as a single storey drive-thru unit. The existing garage shop is proposed to take over the whole of the currently-shared building.

No final planning decisions have yet been made.