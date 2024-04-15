Major Horsham shop site reopens after being empty for 10 years

Major commercial premises in Horsham town centre have finally reopened for business after laying empty for 10 years.
By Sarah Page
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:30 BST
Specsavers has now moved to Bishop's Weald House in Horsham which had previously been empty for 10 years after McDonald's moved outSpecsavers has now moved to Bishop's Weald House in Horsham which had previously been empty for 10 years after McDonald's moved out
Bishop’s Weald House opposite the Lynd Cross pub in the Bishopric had been empty since fast food chain McDonald’s vacated the premises in 2014.

But opticians Specsavers have now settled into the building.

The opticians had been seeking larger premises and have relocated from their previous premises in West Street.

Another commercial unit on the same site – formerly occupied by Argos – was opened by Poundstretcher earlier this year.

