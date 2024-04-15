Specsavers has now moved to Bishop's Weald House in Horsham which had previously been empty for 10 years after McDonald's moved out

Bishop’s Weald House opposite the Lynd Cross pub in the Bishopric had been empty since fast food chain McDonald’s vacated the premises in 2014.

But opticians Specsavers have now settled into the building.

The opticians had been seeking larger premises and have relocated from their previous premises in West Street.